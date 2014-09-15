BRIEF-Scanfil changes the outlook for FY 2014

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Scanfil Oyj

* Says due to better than expected profitability in Q3 Scanfil Plc changes its estimate of operating profit in FY 2014

* Sees that the 2014 operating profit will amount to 14.5-16.0 million euros

* Says 2014 turnover is expected to increase by 11-18%, in line with the previous guidance

* Says previously estimated that in 2014 operating profit would be 13.0-15.0 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)