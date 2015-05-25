FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Scanfil makes 35 SEK/share cash offer for Sweden's Partnertech
May 25, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Finland's Scanfil makes 35 SEK/share cash offer for Sweden's Partnertech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 25 (Reuters) - Finnish contract manufacturer Scanfil said on Monday it offered to buy Partnertech in a cash deal valuing all shares in its Swedish peer at 443 million Swedish crowns($52.7 million), a 27 percent premium.

Partnertech’s board said in a separate statement it recommended the 35 crowns per share offer, which its two biggest owners holding 66 percent of shares had undertaken to accept.

Scanfil, which has a market capitalisation of around $169 million, said it expected a combination of the companies to lead to cost savings of at least 5 million euros from 2017.

Link to statement:

$1 = 8.4051 Swedish crowns Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Johannes Hellstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
