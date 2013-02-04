FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scania wins order in Russia for 709 buses
February 4, 2013

BRIEF-Scania wins order in Russia for 709 buses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Scania : * To deliver 709 buses in Russia * Scania - together with Russia-based commercial vehicle manufacturer GAZ Group - has received an order to deliver a total of 709 buses to the largest public transport operator in the Moscow region * The buses will be delivered during 2013 to Mostransavto, which is the largest public transport operator in the Moscow region order is one of Scania's largest bus orders ever in Europe * Scania will deliver chassis modules and GAZ will be responsible for bodyworking

