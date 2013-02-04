BRIEF-Scania wins order in Russia for 709 buses

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Scania : * To deliver 709 buses in Russia * Scania - together with Russia-based commercial vehicle manufacturer GAZ Group - has received an order to deliver a total of 709 buses to the largest public transport operator in the Moscow region * The buses will be delivered during 2013 to Mostransavto, which is the largest public transport operator in the Moscow region order is one of Scania’s largest bus orders ever in Europe * Scania will deliver chassis modules and GAZ will be responsible for bodyworking