FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-scania wins 1.5 bln SEK mining industry order in Sweden
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 29, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-scania wins 1.5 bln SEK mining industry order in Sweden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Scania : * Success for scania’s efforts in the mining industry * SEK 1.5 billion contract with peab * agreement commencing 2012 will ensure safe road transportation of iron ore concentrate until 2021 from Northland Resources’ ore-mining operation at Pajala in far north Sweden * will deliver about 400 complete truck-and-trailer combinations and service-related products tailored to the mining industry’s demands in respect of load capacity, uptime and delivery precision * order was placed by the mining company’s general contractor Swerock, a subsidiary of Swedish construction and civil engineering company Peab * “This is the most comprehensive deal we have concluded to date with the Swedish mining industry”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.