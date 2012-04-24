FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scania CEO sees 2012 Europe truck market fall
April 24, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Scania CEO sees 2012 Europe truck market fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 24 (Reuters) - Scania Chief Executive Leif Ostling said on Tuesday the European truck market was likely to shrink to about 200,000 to 220,000 units this year as the euro zone crisis dampened demand in the highly cyclical heavy-duty truck business.

The total market for heavy trucks among 25 European Union members plus Norway and Switzerland came in at 241,200 units last year. When asked about his view of the market this year, Ostling said:

“When we look at all these euro countries ... somewhere around 200,000 to 220,000 (units),” he told Reuters on the sidelines of a presentation of the first-quarter results. (Reporting by Love Liman)

