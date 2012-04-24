UPDATE 3-Scania orders stabilised in Q1

* Q1 operating profit 2.3 bln SEK, vs forecast 2.1 bln

* Order intake in Q1 at same level as in Q4

* Q1 orders down 19 pct, in line with expectations

* Shares up 4.3 percent (CEO comments, updates shares)

By Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm

STOCKHOLM, April 24 (Reuters) - Swedish truckmaker Scania painted a brighter picture of demand in its crisis-hit European market, as a fall in orders stabilised and it posted a smaller drop in earnings than feared.

Scania’s order bookings for trucks and buses fell 19 percent in the first quarter, in line with analyst expectations and better than the 27 percent plunge suffered in the final three months of last year.

Shares in Scania, majority-owned by German group Volkswagen , were up 4.3 percent by 1205 GMT on Tuesday.

The Middle East market continued to be pummelled by the Arab Spring while the outlook in Latin America remained uncertain, it said.

The euro zone debt crisis and a shift to new engines in Brazil has ended a boom in demand in the highly cyclical truck market, prompting Scania to lower production, lay off temporary staff, and put a lid on investment.

Heavy-duty truck sales in Europe fell 10 percent in February as demand declined in all major markets, leading German truckmaker MAN SE to say last week it would slash costs.

Order intake in Europe, Scania’s biggest market, fell 6 percent in the quarter on lower activity in Italy, the Netherlands and Spain, while business was better further east with increases in Russia and Ukraine.

“The market in southern Europe is still at a low level. Order bookings in Latin America were adversely affected during the quarter by the transition to Euro 5-vehicles in Brazil. In Eurasia, demand remains at a good level,” Scania said.

First-quarter operating profit fell 30 percent to 2.32 billion crowns ($342 mill1ion), compared with a forecast for 2.13 billion in a Reuters poll.

“What we see in Europe is a replacement demand coming up,” chief executive Leif Ostling told a news conference. “We see here a pent-up demand coming that will trigger a replacement definitely when we come into 2013, 2014.”

EUROPE DOWN BUT NOT OUT

“The order intake was in line, but top-line and earnings were a little bit better than expected. As far as I can see the reason it is stronger than expected is the European truck business, where volumes fell less than feared,” Nordea analyst Johan Trocme said.

Truckmakers are also facing falling sales in Brazil, one of Scania’s top markets, where new emission rules were expected to put a lid on demand during the first half.

Order intake in Latin America plunged 39 percent and Ostling said Scania was taking a cautious view on the main Brazilian market amid uncertainty about the extent to which customers had stocked up on older, cheaper trucks ahead of the new rules.

The company said new business in the Middle East, affected by the Arab Spring, also remained at a low level with an uncertain outlook.

Swedish rival Volvo’s shares were up 2.8 percent while MAN was up 0.9 percent.

Scania would not comment about talks to strengthen ties with MAN - Volkswagen is pressing for Scania and MAN, in which it also owns a majority stake, to forge closer ties and become the European market leader ahead of German group Daimler and Volvo but so far talks have yielded little. ($1 = 6.7763 Swedish crowns) (Additional reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Mark Potter and Dan Lalor)