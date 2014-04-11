UPDATE 2-Scania posts strong Q1, but VW won't boost buyout bid

* Majority owner VW says 200 SEK offer to minority shareholders is final

* Scania shares fall sharply; deal deadline is April 25

* Q1 operating income 2.26 bln SEK tops 1.83 bln in Reuters poll (Adds CEO quote, details)

By Johannes Hellstrom and Mia Shanley

STOCKHOLM, April 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen said on Friday it would not raise an offer to minority shareholders in Scania after the truckmaker posted strong earnings, hitting the Swedish firm’s shares as the deadline for acceptance of the buyout nears.

VW bid 200 Swedish crowns ($30.6) per share to buy what it does not own of Scania, an offer rejected by Scania board members without direct links to the German auto giant and which most small shareholders have yet to commit to.

The above-forecast first quarterly numbers looked to have strengthened the argument of minority shareholders who believe VW’s offer does not reflect the firm’s long-term potential.

But VW said in a statement that the offer was final.

Analysts said a deal with VW at 200 crowns was now less likely. The deadline for the offer is April 25.

At 1230 GMT, Scania was trading well below that price, shedding 2.85 percent to 184.2 crowns having earlier fallen as much as 4.75 percent. Its shares have risen almost 50 percent so far this year.

Its first-quarter operating earnings rose to 2.26 billion crowns from 1.93 billion a year-ago as European orders unexpectedly recovered, it said earlier, easily topping a mean forecast of 1.83 billion in a Reuters analyst poll.

Truckmakers saw orders climb in Europe last year, spurred by a growing need to replace ageing fleets and a surge in purchases of older but cheaper models ahead of new emission rules coming into force at year-end.

The hangover from the shopping spree dented order intake in the final months of last year and had been expected to weigh on demand also in the beginning of 2014.

Scania said the impact had been much more limited.

“We had a better and more stable start to the year than expected,” Chief Executive Martin Lundstedt said at a news conference.

“...The trend in demand in early 2014 indicates a continued high level of vehicle and service volume.”

The company was cautious about the outlook for Latin America, where it said signs of a slowdown were more visible as order bookings slid 31 percent on the year.

The situation was also uncertain in Russia, where it continues to implement price increases to counter a weakening rouble.