Truck maker Scania Q1 earnings drop bigger than forecast

STOCKHOLM, April 23 (Reuters) - Truck maker Scania posted a 17 percent fall in first quarter earnings on Tuesday and blamed lower prices on its products as well as a strong Swedish crown for the fall.

Operating profit at Scania, majority owned by Germany’s Volkswagen,, fell to 1.93 billion Swedish crowns ($295.6 million) from a year-ago 2.32 billion to undershoot a mean forecast of 2.08 billion seen in Reuters poll of analysts.

“The stronger Swedish krona and price pressure on trucks pulled down earnings,” the company said in a statement. ($1 = 6.5285 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm, editing by Patrick Lannin)