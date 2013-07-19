FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scania to raise output after Q2 profit lags forecast
July 19, 2013

Scania to raise output after Q2 profit lags forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Truck maker Scania said on Friday it would boost output on the back of firmer demand in the coming months after posting a smaller than expected rise in second-quarter earnings.

Operating profit at Scania, majority owned by Germany’s Volkswagen, rose to 2.04 billion crowns ($309.15 million) from a year-ago 1.93 billion to come in short of a mean forecast of 2.31 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 6.5988 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
