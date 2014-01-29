FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Scania to cut production, jobs as Europe demand slumps
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 29, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Scania to cut production, jobs as Europe demand slumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without changes to additional alerts)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Truck maker Scania said on Wednesday it was cutting production and 300 jobs in the face of a slump in European demand after posting a deeper than expected fall in orders in the final quarter of last year.

Scania, majority owned by Germany’s Volkswagen, also said operating earnings rose to 2.52 billion Swedish crowns from 2.17 billion a year-ago to undershoot a mean forecast of 2.79 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The truck maker said order bookings in the quarter, dented by a hangover from a burst of purchasing of older but cheaper trucks ahead of new emission rules, fell 20 percent year-on-year compared to the 13 percent fall seen by analysts. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.