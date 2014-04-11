RPT-Scania Q1 profit tops forecast, says underlying demand positive

(Repeats to additional alerts with no changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, April 11 (Reuters) - Truck maker Scania posted far stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Friday, with a European recovery boosting orders.

Scania, majority owned by VW which is bidding for the remaining shares, said operating earnings rose to 2.26 billion Swedish crowns ($346 million) from 1.93 billion a year-ago to top a mean forecast of 1.83 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The truck maker said order bookings, dented to some extent by a hangover from a burst of purchasing of older but cheaper trucks ahead of new emission rules, rose one percent year-on-year compared to the 9 percent fall seen by analysts. ($1 = 6.5326 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Johannes Hellstrom)