Slim chance for independent Scania supervisor -shareholder group

STOCKHOLM, Sept 19 (Reuters) - An association representing small shareholders is unlikely to succeed in its demand for Scania to appoint an independent supervisor who would ensure minority interests in the truck-maker are protected, the head of the association said on Thursday.

“Right now, the probability for that is small. The signals I have been getting from the large shareholders are that they are satisfied with what was said at today’s capital markets day,” the association’s Carl Rosen told Reuters.

Scania, which is majority owned by Volkswagen held a capital markets day on Thursday. Scania’s management sought to alleviate concerns raised by the shareholders association that minority shareholders in Scania are losing out in the alliance between Scania, Volkswagen and German truck maker MAN (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)