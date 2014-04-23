FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden's Alecta says rejects VW offer for Scania shares
April 23, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

Sweden's Alecta says rejects VW offer for Scania shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 23 (Reuters) - Swedish pension firm Alecta said on Wednesday it had chosen not to accept Volkswagen’s 200 per share offer for the outstanding stock in Scania, saying it did not reflect the fundamental value of the truck maker.

The decision by Alecta, which as per March 31 owned about 2 percent of Scania shares, and several other minority owners to reject the offer leaves in doubt whether VW will secure the 90 percent acceptance it has set to complete the bid.

Reporting by Niklas Pollard

