Oct 28 (Reuters) - Scanmed Multimedis SA :

* Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) resolves to suspend trading of shares of Scanmed Multimedis on NewConnect market from Oct. 28

* Resolution is connected to planned announcement of obligatory bid for shares of Scanmed Multimedis

