FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Scanmed Multimedis increased its capital to 37 mln zlotys
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 29, 2014 / 7:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Scanmed Multimedis increased its capital to 37 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Scanmed Multimedis SA :

* Said on Saturday that it has increased its capital from 27,440,000 zlotys to 37,002,643 zlotys

* Said the company issued series B subscription warrants, subseries Ba, to Dadley Investments Sp. z o.o. entitling it to subscribe for series F shares at the price of 4.18 zloty per share

* Said Dadley Investments Sp. z o.o has executed all the warrants and acquired series F shares

* Said the total issue price of the series F shares amounted to 39,971,847.74 zlotys and has been fully paid through contractual set-off of part of the debt resulting from loan agreements with Dadley Investments Sp. z o.o

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.