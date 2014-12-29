FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scatec Solar secures financing for $125 million solar plant investment in Honduras
December 29, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Scatec Solar secures financing for $125 million solar plant investment in Honduras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Scatec Solar ASA :

* Secures project financing for $125 million investment in the 60 MW Agua Fria solar plant in Honduras

* Has entered together with partners into financing agreements totalling about $90 million for construction of the solar power plant in Honduras

* Will own 40 percent of power plant, while Norwegian Norfund/KLP and local project developer PEMSA each will hold 30 percent

* Construction of Agua Fria solar plant will start immediately and plant is expected to be in operation in H2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
