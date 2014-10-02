FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ITOCHU Europe transfers 3.4 mln shares in Scatec Solar to ITOCHU Corp
October 2, 2014 / 10:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ITOCHU Europe transfers 3.4 mln shares in Scatec Solar to ITOCHU Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Scatec Solar ASA

* Says ITOCHU Europe Plc. has transferred 3,422,549 shares in Scatec Solar ASA to ITOCHU Corporation, at a price of 19 Norwegian crowns per share

* Says subsequent to transfer, ITOCHU Corporation, together with consolidated parties own 20,495,709 shares in company, representing 21.80 pct

* Says ITOCHU Corporation does not own rights to shares in Scatec Solar ASA

* Says subsequent to transfer, ITOCHU Europe Plc. does not own any shares or rights to shares in Scatec Solar ASA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

