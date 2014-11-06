FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scatec Solar Q3 EBIT up to profit NOK 51.4 mln
November 6, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Scatec Solar Q3 EBIT up to profit NOK 51.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Scatec Solar ASA

* Says Q3 EBIT profit 51.4 million Norwegian crowns versus loss 23.6 million crowns

* Says Q3 EBITDA profit 78.8 million crowns versus loss 0.6 million crowns

* Says revenue and profit development going forward will depend on timing for commencement and pace of execution of the project backlog and pipeline

* Says total power production is expected to increase from 73,736 MWh in Q3 to about 120,000 MWh in Q4

* Says from early 2015 Scatec Solar expects annual O&M revenues of 50-55 million crowns based on current plant performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

