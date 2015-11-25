FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's Standard Chartered pretax profit falls as provisions rise
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 25, 2015 / 3:13 PM / 2 years ago

Kenya's Standard Chartered pretax profit falls as provisions rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya , a unit of Standard Chartered Plc, said on Wednesday its nine-month pretax profit fell 20 percent as it set aside more money for bad loans and operating costs jumped.

The bank said group pretax profit fell to 8.96 billion shillings ($87.8 million) for the nine-months ended Sept. 30 from 11.22 billion shillings a year earlier. (j.mp/1HmFXEV)

Loan-loss provisions rose nearly 50 percent to 1.69 billion shillings, while operating expenses increased about 15 percent to 9.84 billion shillings.

The bank said its exposure to net non-performing loans stood at 545.8 million shillings at the end of September, lower than the 898.9 million shillings a year earlier.

Group net interest income also rose slightly to 13.47 billion shillings from 13.31 billion shillings. ($1 = 102.10 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.