Japan's Nidec Sankyo to buy 51.4 pct of South Korea's SCD

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - Japanese electronic components maker Nidec Sankyo Corp said on Tuesday it would buy 51.42 percent of South Korea’s SCD Co from Skylake Incuvest’s private equity fund in a cash-only deal.

It did not disclose how much it would pay for the stake in the manufacturer of refrigerator and other motors.

Nidec Sankyo said it hopes to beef up its operations in the South Korean home appliances market through the acquisition. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)