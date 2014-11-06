FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2014 / 6:41 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-BRIEF-Scentre Group announces JV with GIC in 5 New Zealand shopping centres

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without change to text) Nov 6 (Reuters) - Scentre Group : * Announced a joint venture with GIC, singapore’s sovereign wealth fund * Says venture in the ownership of five shopping centres located in New Zealand with a combined gross value of NZ$2.1 billion * Says following the transaction, Scentre Group will own a 51% interest in each of the shopping centres * Under the transaction, GIC will acquire a 49% ownership interest from Scentre Group in 5 shopping centres in New Zealand * Says transaction is not expected to materially impact the group’s FFO * Reconfirms forecast FFO of 10.88 cents per security with distribution forecast of 10.2 cents per security for six months ending 31 December 2014 * Source text for Eikon *

