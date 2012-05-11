FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-SCE Trust I sells $475 mln perpetuals
#Market News
May 11, 2012 / 5:45 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-SCE Trust I sells $475 mln perpetuals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - SCE Trust I on Thursday sold $475 million
of perpetual trust preference securities, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.	
    The issue, which is guaranteed by Southern California Edison
, a subsidiary of Edison International was
increased in size from an originally planned $150 million. 	
    Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, RBC, and UBS were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: SCE TRUST I 	
	
AMT $475 MLN    COUPON 5.625 PCT   MATURITY    PERPETUAL	
TYPE SECS       ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   09/15/2012	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  05/17/2012	
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY	
FITCH BBB-PLUS                     CALLABLE    06/15/2017

