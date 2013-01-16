FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SC Global free float falls below 10 pct, delisting looms-source
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 16, 2013 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

SC Global free float falls below 10 pct, delisting looms-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Shares of property developer SC Global that are freely traded on the Singapore Exchange have fallen below 10 percent of the firm’s issued shares, paving the way for its delisting, a source close to the deal said on Wednesday.

SC Global, which specialises in high-end property projects, has been the subject of a privatisation offer by its chairman and largest shareholder Simon Cheong.

Under Singapore law, the majority shareholder can force the delisting of a firm once the public float dips below 10 percent.

SC Global said on Tuesday the public float had fallen to 11.6 percent.

Cheong has given minority shareholders until Jan 30 to accept his offer. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.