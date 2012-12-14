FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's SC Global jumps after large shareholder raises stake
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2012 / 1:31 AM / in 5 years

Singapore's SC Global jumps after large shareholder raises stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Singapore’s SC Global Developments jumped as much as 13 percent on Friday to a nearly three-year high after its second-largest shareholder increased its stake in the company.

By 0122 GMT, SC Global shares were up 9.6 percent at S$1.995, with a volume of 1.1 million shares, compared with a full-day average volume of 3 million shares over the last five sessions.

Second-largest shareholder Wheelock Properties (Singapore) Ltd said it bought 1.066 million shares in SC Global at S$1.81, raising its stake to 16.09 percent. Simon Cheong, SC Global’s chairman and largest shareholder, launched last week a S$1.80-a-share offer to privatise the company. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.