3 months ago
May 15, 2017 / 11:36 AM / 3 months ago

German police says 13 people injured in explosion at Schaeffler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - Thirteen people were injured, four of them seriously, in an explosion at a German factory operated by ball-bearings maker Schaeffler on Monday, German police said on Twitter.

A spokeswoman for Schaeffler said the explosion in the town of Eltmann occurred at around 10.15 am local time (0815 GMT), adding it posed no danger to the public as no hazardous or toxic substances were released.

The company is investigating the situation and will make public further information as soon as it is available, she said.

Eltmann is located in Lower Franconia, a district of Germany's southern state of Bavaria. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

