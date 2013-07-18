Schaeffler accelerates pricing, sets low coupon on PIK toggle

LONDON, July 18 (IFR) - German car parts supplier Schaeffler is set to price its EUR1.5bn-equivalent PIK toggle bond on Thursday, having accelerated the deal by a day due to strong investor demand.

Although investor meetings in the US had been planned for Thursday, bankers on the deal sent out price guidance ahead of schedule on Wednesday evening.

The five-year paper, which will be the first bond issued out of the Schaeffler holdco, is guided to price in a 7% to 7.25% yield range on the dollar tranche and 7.25% to 7.5% on the euro piece, with an equal currency split expected.

If it prices anywhere in either range it will have the lowest coupon for a PIK toggle in either dollars or euros. Cooper Standard held the previous record, according to a banker on the Schaeffler trade.

That USD175m bond was issued at a discount in April, with a 7.375% coupon and a 7.5% yield.

The previous lowest coupon in euros is much higher - 8.75% on Sunrise’s EUR275m six-year PIK toggle issued in March.

One reason why Schaeffler’s bond is pricing much lower is its beefed up security package, which gives investors direct security on both the shares of the Schaeffler AG opco and a 13.8% stake in Continental AG.

Books close on the bond at 2pm London time or 9am EST, for pricing by midday in the US. Schaeffler’s management are flying out to meet US investors first thing this morning, according to the banker, but this is more of a courtesy call.

Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are joint bookrunners and left leads on the euro and dollar bonds respectively, while BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank, HSBC and UniCredit are also joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Robert Smith,editing by Julian Baker, Alex Chambers)