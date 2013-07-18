UPDATE 1 - Germany's Schaeffler prices record PIK notes

(UPDATES with pricing)

By Robert Smith

LONDON, July 18 (IFR) - German car parts supplier Schaeffler issued what is believed to be the largest payment-in-kind toggle at the lowest coupon on record for PIK toggle paper Thursday, as it gave itself greater financial flexibility in a wider reorganisation.

The EUR1.5bn-equivalent PIK toggle bond offering priced after being brought forward by a day due to strong investor demand.

The five-year senior secured paper, which will be the first bond issued out of the Schaeffler holdco, was split into a EUR800m tranche that priced at 6.875% cash pay/7.625% PIK at 98.428 to yield 7.25% and a USD1bn tranche that priced at 6.875% cash pay/7.625% PIK at 99.468 to yield 7.00%.

Both tranches priced on the tight end of talk and mark what bankers said were the lowest coupons for a PIK toggle in either dollars or euros. Cooper Standard held the previous record, according to one banker on the Schaeffler trade.

That USD175m bond was issued at a discount in April, with a 7.375% coupon and a 7.5% yield.

The previous lowest coupon in euros was 8.75% on Sunrise’s EUR275m six-year PIK toggle issued in March, for a yield of 8.859%.

Although investor meetings in the US had been planned for Thursday, bankers on the deal sent out price guidance ahead of schedule on Wednesday evening.

Talk had emerged at 7% to 7.25% yield range on the dollar tranche and 7.25% to 7.5% on the euro piece, with an equal currency split expected.

One reason why Schaeffler’s bond is pricing much lower is its beefed up security package, which gives investors direct security on both the shares of the Schaeffler AG opco and a 13.8% stake in Continental AG.

Schaeffler’s 4.25% euro five-years were bid at a yield of 4.1% according to Tradeweb, equating to a 315bp subordination premium for the new PIK toggle notes.

The 4.75% dollar seven-years were bid at 5.26% this morning, and when adjusted for a five-year maturity, this would equate to a 4.75% yield for a 225bp subordination premium.

In the secondary market, the new notes performed well, breaking at 102.625.

Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan were joint bookrunners and left leads on the euro and dollar bonds respectively, while BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank, HSBC and UniCredit were also joint bookrunners.