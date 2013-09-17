FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schaeffler owners to keep Continental stake at 46 pct -CFO
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 17, 2013 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

Schaeffler owners to keep Continental stake at 46 pct -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - German car parts maker Schaeffler Group may keep its holding in automotive supplier Continental AG at 46 percent “over the long term” after selling a 3.9 percent stake, finance chief Klaus Rosenfeld said.

“It’s my understanding that this (46 percent) is the size of the holding that one wants to keep over the long term,” Rosenfeld told reporters on a conference call on Tuesday, referring to Schaeffler’s owners.

Schaeffler Group said earlier on Tuesday that it has sold a 3.9 percent stake in Continental for about 950 million euros ($1.3 billion), taking advantage of a more than 20-year high in Continental’s share price to pay down debt. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.