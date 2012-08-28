Schaeffler confirms 2012 outlook as Q2 EBIT drops

BERLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Indebted German auto parts supplier Schaeffler stood by its full-year business outlook on Tuesday, targeting sales growth of more than 5 percent and an EBIT margin of more than 13 percent.

Schaeffler, the biggest shareholder in German auto parts and tyre maker Continental, said second-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 7.8 percent to 379 million euros ($474.37 million).

“Uncertainty and risks characterise the economy in almost all regions,” Chief Executive Juergen Geissinger said in a statement.

Schaeffler, which owns 49.9 percent of Continental plus another 10 percent via banks, expects automotive sectors and industrial business in North America and Asia to keep growing, though conditions in Europe and Latin America remain “challenging,” the CEO said.