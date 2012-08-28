FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schaeffler confirms 2012 outlook as Q2 EBIT drops
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
August 28, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

Schaeffler confirms 2012 outlook as Q2 EBIT drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Indebted German auto parts supplier Schaeffler stood by its full-year business outlook on Tuesday, targeting sales growth of more than 5 percent and an EBIT margin of more than 13 percent.

Schaeffler, the biggest shareholder in German auto parts and tyre maker Continental, said second-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 7.8 percent to 379 million euros ($474.37 million).

“Uncertainty and risks characterise the economy in almost all regions,” Chief Executive Juergen Geissinger said in a statement.

Schaeffler, which owns 49.9 percent of Continental plus another 10 percent via banks, expects automotive sectors and industrial business in North America and Asia to keep growing, though conditions in Europe and Latin America remain “challenging,” the CEO said.

$1 = 0.7990 euros Reporting By Andreas Cremer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.