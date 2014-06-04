FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Owners of Germany's Schaeffler dump CEO designate -magazine
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 4, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Owners of Germany's Schaeffler dump CEO designate -magazine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, June 4 (Reuters) - Owners of German engineering group Schaeffler IPO-SHF.F have dumped its designated chief executive a month before he was due to take office, Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the supervisory board.

The ball bearings maker in February picked Klaus Deller, then head of commercial vehicle braking systems at supplier Knorr-Bremse, to become CEO on July 1 and succeed interim head Klaus Rosenfeld, who is also Schaeffler’s finance chief.

Maria-Elisabeth Schaeffler and her son Georg Schaeffler, who jointly own the ball bearings maker, have now blocked this move, the monthly publication reported.

Instead, Rosenfeld, a close confidant of the Schaeffler owners, will be installed as new CEO on Friday by the supervisory board which will also pick technology chief Peter Gutzmer as his deputy, the magazine said.

Schaeffler declined to make an immediate comment.

Schaeffler, the biggest shareholder in German auto parts and tyre maker Continental, last month raised its sales guidance for the year thanks to strong growth at its automotive division, after posting a 17 percent gain in first-quarter Ebit to 414 million euros.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Erica Billingham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.