Owners of Germany's Schaeffler dump CEO designate -magazine

BERLIN, June 4 (Reuters) - Owners of German engineering group Schaeffler IPO-SHF.F have dumped its designated chief executive a month before he was due to take office, Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the supervisory board.

The ball bearings maker in February picked Klaus Deller, then head of commercial vehicle braking systems at supplier Knorr-Bremse, to become CEO on July 1 and succeed interim head Klaus Rosenfeld, who is also Schaeffler’s finance chief.

Maria-Elisabeth Schaeffler and her son Georg Schaeffler, who jointly own the ball bearings maker, have now blocked this move, the monthly publication reported.

Instead, Rosenfeld, a close confidant of the Schaeffler owners, will be installed as new CEO on Friday by the supervisory board which will also pick technology chief Peter Gutzmer as his deputy, the magazine said.

Schaeffler declined to make an immediate comment.

Schaeffler, the biggest shareholder in German auto parts and tyre maker Continental, last month raised its sales guidance for the year thanks to strong growth at its automotive division, after posting a 17 percent gain in first-quarter Ebit to 414 million euros.