UPDATE 1-Germany's Schaeffler dumps CEO designate for company man

* CEO designate won’t take office as planned on July 1

* Interim CEO Rosenfeld to stay at helm for 5 more years

* Technology chief Gutzmer to become deputy CEO (Adds detail from statement and background)

BERLIN, June 4 (Reuters) - Indebted German engineering group Schaeffler IPO-SHF.F dumped its chief executive designate and gave the job to interim CEO Klaus Rosenfeld instead, the second change at the company’s top management in eight months.

Klaus Deller, a former executive at supplier Knorr-Bremse , will not take office as planned on July 1, the ball-bearings maker said on Wednesday, without giving reasons.

The statement confirmed an earlier German magazine report.

Rosenfeld, Schaeffler’s finance chief, has also been acting chief executive since October when the company’s owners ousted Juergen Geissinger from the top job. Rosenfeld will be appointed as CEO for another five years.

“The executive board has done an exceptional job over the past months,” Schaeffler owners Maria-Elisabeth and her son Georg Schaeffler said. “We are convinced that continuity is in the interest of our company.”

Schaeffler, the biggest shareholder in German auto parts and tyre maker Continental, will also extend the contract of technology chief Peter Gutzmer by five years and appoint him as deputy CEO.

The company, which halved net debt to 5.5 billion euros at the end of March from more than 10 billion euros in 2008-9, last month raised its sales outlook for 2014 due to strong growth at its automotive division. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Erica Billingham)