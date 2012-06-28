FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Schaeffler to issue bond worth at least 200 mln eur
June 28, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Schaeffler to issue bond worth at least 200 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct spelling of Continental)

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - German unlisted auto parts supplier Schaeffler said on Thursday it will issue a 5-year bond worth at least 200 million euros ($249 million) to retail and institutional investors.

The final pricing of the bond will follow after an investor roadshow is completed, it added.

Schaeffler, the largest shareholder in Continental AG , said it would also give its German employees a chance to buy the bonds. ($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor)

