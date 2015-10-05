FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeffler sets IPO price range at 12-14 euros per share
#Financials
October 5, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Germany's Schaeffler sets IPO price range at 12-14 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 5 (Reuters) - German ball bearings and car parts maker Schaeffler on Monday set a price range for its initial public offering (IPO) of between 12.00 euros and 14.00 euros ($13.48-$15.72).

“Based on the mid-point of the price range, gross proceeds would amount to approximately 975 million euros, of which approximately 858 million would be attributable to Schaeffler from the placement of the new shares,” the company said in a statement.

Schaeffler’s shares are expected to be traded as of October 9 on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol SHA. ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Stephen Coates)

