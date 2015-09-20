FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Germany's Schaeffler planning Frankfurt listing - Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
September 20, 2015 / 9:21 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Germany's Schaeffler planning Frankfurt listing - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes location of reporter)

Sept 20 (Reuters) - German ball bearings and automotive parts maker Schaeffler AG is planning an initial public offering in Frankfurt to pay down debt, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

Schaeffler could announce plans to list a stake of 20 percent to 30 percent as early as Monday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1LGSXRq)

Schaeffler is planning to devise a special structure that would allow the Schaeffler family to retain control after the listing, Bloomberg added.

Schaeffler could not be reached outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.