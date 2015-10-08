FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 8, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

Schaeffler likely to price shares at 12.50 eur in IPO - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Car parts maker Schaeffler is likely to price its initial public offering (IPO) at 12.50 euros a share, two people familiar with the process said.

“The final price guidance is 12.50 euros,” one of the people said on Thursday, adding that order books for the stock were to close at 1200 GMT.

Schaeffler announced on Monday that it plans to raise around 975 million euros by selling shares in a 12-14 euro range, after sources familiar with the matter had said the company’s initial plan was to raise roughly 2.5 billion euros, indicating an IPO price of more than 15 euros a share.

On Wednesday it narrowed the price guidance to 12.50-13 euros, two people familiar with the process had said.

The bearing maker’s shares are slated to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Friday. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
