German parts maker Schaeffler to cut up to 750 jobs-union

BERLIN, April 14 (Reuters) - German union IG Metall said on Sunday that car parts supplier Schaeffler plans to weed out as many as half of 1,500 jobs at a facility in western Germany.

Schaeffler, a family-owned company, informed staff representatives and the IG Metall about the planned layoffs at its Wuppertal-based site last Friday, the union said in a statement.

IG Metall has urged the management of Schaeffler, which holds a near-50 percent stake in tyre manufacturer Continental , to negotiate alternative steps to prevent the dismissals.

Staff representatives will brief workers at the site on Monday before making press statements. Schaeffler could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by William Hardy)