Sharing documents with lenders not privilege waiver - 2nd Circuit
#Westlaw News
November 11, 2015 / 12:08 PM / 2 years ago

Sharing documents with lenders not privilege waiver - 2nd Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A business owner and his company did not waive attorney-client privilege and work-product protections when they shared documents prepared by their advisors at Ernst & Young with a consortium of lenders, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Tuesday.

The three-judge panel unanimously vacated a 2014 ruling that denied a motion by Dallas-based businessman Georg Schaeffler and his company, German auto parts manufacturer The Schaeffler Group, seeking to quash an Internal Revenue Service subpoena.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MWmmhc

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
