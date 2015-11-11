Sharing documents with lenders not privilege waiver - 2nd Circuit

A business owner and his company did not waive attorney-client privilege and work-product protections when they shared documents prepared by their advisors at Ernst & Young with a consortium of lenders, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Tuesday.

The three-judge panel unanimously vacated a 2014 ruling that denied a motion by Dallas-based businessman Georg Schaeffler and his company, German auto parts manufacturer The Schaeffler Group, seeking to quash an Internal Revenue Service subpoena.

