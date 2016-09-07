Schaeffler family-owned IHO to raise 3.3 bln euros in refinancing package

FRANKFURT, Sept 7 (Reuters) - IHO Holding, a group of holding companies indirectly owned by the Schaeffler family, said on Wednesday it would raise 3.3 billion euros ($3.71 billion) in a refinancing package to infuse funds into automotive supplier Schaeffler's accounts.

The refinancing includes the issuance of 2.5 billion euros equivalent senior secured PIK toggle notes denominated in euros and U.S. dollars, IHO said in a statement on Wednesday.

IHO has also signed an 800-million-euro credit agreement with four international banks including a term loan worth 600 million euros and a revolving credit facility of 200 million.

It will use the proceeds of the bond issuance to redeem bonds totalling around 1.7 billion euros, to pay redemption costs, and to partially prepay a Schaeffler AG Loan Note worth 674 million euros.

Schaeffler separately said it would use funds from the prepayment to prepay outstanding $850 million senior secured notes due 2021. ($1 = 0.8884 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Vyas Mohan)