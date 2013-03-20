FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schaeffler revenue up 4 pct in 2012 -source
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
March 20, 2013 / 5:21 PM / in 5 years

Schaeffler revenue up 4 pct in 2012 -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 20 (Reuters) - German automotive parts supplier Schaeffler saw revenue rise by 4 percent to more than 11 billion euros ($14.25 billion) in 2012, a person familiar with the figures said on Wednesday.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to 1.4 billion euros from 1.7 billion in the previous year, the person said.

Schaeffler, which holds a stake of around 50 percent in tyre maker Continental, is due to present its 2012 results on Thursday.

$1 = 0.7722 euros Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Philipp Halstrick, writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Ralf Banser

