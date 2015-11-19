FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schaeffler affirms 2015 forecast as 9M profit rises
November 19, 2015

Schaeffler affirms 2015 forecast as 9M profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Schaeffler affirmed its full-year guidance for a 2015 operating margin of 12-13 percent after capacity expansion in growth regions and cost cuts bolstered its earnings in the first nine months of the year.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 1.7 percent to 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) for the first nine months, with an EBIT margin of 12.5 percent, Schaeffler reported on Thursday. ($1 = 0.9351 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

