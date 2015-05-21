FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schaeffler Q1 operating profit buoyed by autos demand, weak euro
May 21, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

Schaeffler Q1 operating profit buoyed by autos demand, weak euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 21 (Reuters) - German engineering group Schaeffler AG reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly operating profit thanks to robust demand from carmakers in the United States and China as well as the effects of a weaker euro.

The family-owned group said on Thursday its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 434 million euros ($481.4 million) in the first quarter through March from 418 million a year ago.

But its net profit dropped 24 percent to 167 million euros due to refinancing costs.

Schaeffler said it was optimistic it would reach its 2015 targets for 5 to 7 percent revenue growth, compared with 8.2 percent in 2014, and an operating margin of between 12 and 13 percent, after 12.6 percent last year.

$1 = 0.9016 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
