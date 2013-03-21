UPDATE 1-Germany's Schaeffler aims to cut debt from cashflow

* Sees 4 pct revenue growth, 13 pct operating margin

* Free cashflow 381 mln euros

* Net debt 6.83 bln at end-2012 (Adds background, CFO comments)

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, March 21 (Reuters) - German car parts supplier Schaeffler AG aims to keep its operating margin stable and generate surplus cash this year to reduce debt of nearly 7 billion euros ($9.1 billion).

The company, together with its parent Schaeffler Verwaltungs GmbH, needs the cashflow to reduce their current combined debt of 10.3 billion euros without having to sell any of their near-50 percent stake in tyre manufacturer Continental .

Schaeffler’s ailing finances have long been a thorn in the side of Continental, which would enjoy a standalone investment-grade credit rating were it not for its largest shareholder.

Schaeffler AG, a family-owned company, said that is aiming for revenue growth of about 4 percent this year and an operating margin roughly stable at about 13 percent.

Strict cash management in the fourth quarter was responsible for a 19 percent increase in free cashflow to 381 million euros, while net debt fell slightly to 6.83 billion euros at the end of December.

“Schaeffler diversified its financing resources, extended the maturity profile of its debt, strengthened the existing consortium of banks and reduced its borrowing cost,” finance chief Klaus Rosenfeld told reporters on Thursday.

“We will continue on this course in 2013.”

Rosenfeld declined to comment on whether the company or its parent would sell further Continental shares to lower their debt burden, nor would he say whether Schaeffler was considering selling a stake to a private investor or list on the stock exchange.

“It’s clear that there are not a lot of ways to pay down this amount of debt,” he acknowledged, adding that the company pays an overall interest rate of about 8 percent on its debt.

In September, parent Schaeffler Verwaltungs GmbH reduced its own debt by 1.6 billion euros after selling a 10.4 percent stake in Continental.

The group’s debt is the legacy from Schaeffler’s spectacular grab for power over Continental just as the global financial crisis peaked in 2008.

Schaeffler, which had secretly gained control of more than a third of Continental, launched a low mandatory bid in the hope that investors would not bite.

Days later Lehman collapsed, global equities plunged and Continental shareholders tendered their stock to Schaeffler in droves, nearly bankrupting the company after it was suddenly forced to pay top dollar for a 90 percent stake. ($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by David Goodman)