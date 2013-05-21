FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schaeffler AG confirms 2013 outlook, net debt
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 21, 2013 / 8:26 AM / in 4 years

Schaeffler AG confirms 2013 outlook, net debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 21 (Reuters) - German ball-bearing maker Schaeffler AG confirmed its annual forecast for revenue growth of about four percent and an operating profit margin of approximately 13 percent despite a decline in first-quarter results.

“Although we are not anticipating a quick recovery of the European markets, we are expecting a modest increase in global automobile production for 2013,” Chief Executive Juergen Geissinger said in a statement on Tuesday.

Revenue for the first quarter declined by 3.6 percent to 2.8 billion euros ($3.6 billion), while earnings before interest and taxes fell to 355 million.

Schaeffler AG, which shoulders net debt of about 6.8 billion euros, recently terminated a 2008 investor agreement with Germany’s Continental AG.

This potentially opens the door to a break-up or full acquisition of the tyre maker that is 49.9 percent controlled by Schaeffler. ($1 = 0.7778 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.