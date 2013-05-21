Schaeffler AG confirms 2013 outlook, net debt

FRANKFURT, May 21 (Reuters) - German ball-bearing maker Schaeffler AG confirmed its annual forecast for revenue growth of about four percent and an operating profit margin of approximately 13 percent despite a decline in first-quarter results.

“Although we are not anticipating a quick recovery of the European markets, we are expecting a modest increase in global automobile production for 2013,” Chief Executive Juergen Geissinger said in a statement on Tuesday.

Revenue for the first quarter declined by 3.6 percent to 2.8 billion euros ($3.6 billion), while earnings before interest and taxes fell to 355 million.

Schaeffler AG, which shoulders net debt of about 6.8 billion euros, recently terminated a 2008 investor agreement with Germany’s Continental AG.

This potentially opens the door to a break-up or full acquisition of the tyre maker that is 49.9 percent controlled by Schaeffler. ($1 = 0.7778 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)