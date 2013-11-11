FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeffler backs 2013 outlook on "robust" Q3 business
November 11, 2013 / 9:11 AM / 4 years ago

Germany's Schaeffler backs 2013 outlook on "robust" Q3 business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - German car parts maker Schaeffler backed its full-year outlook on Monday, citing “very robust” third-quarter business fuelled by demand for automotive products.

Group revenue, including the automotive and industrial divisions, may grow between 1 and 2 percent while the operating profit margin may come in at about 13 percent, Schaeffler said in a statement on Monday, reaffirming August targets.

Third-quarter sales rose 1.5 percent to 2.8 billion euros ($3.74 billion) and were up 5 percent once adverse currency effects were excluded, the company said, citing strong automotive business which added 80 percent to group operating earnings.

Net debt at the Herzogenaurach-based privately-held company stood at 5.45 billion euros at the end of September, down 16.3 percent from the end of 2012.

Schaeffler, the biggest shareholder auto parts and tyre maker Continental, makes components for automotive transmissions and clutches as well as ball bearings for aerospace engineering, railways and wind turbines.

$1 = 0.7491 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
