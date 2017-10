FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Schaeffler: * Schaeffler says now sees 2012 revenue up 4 percent, down from previous

outlook of more than 5 percent growth * Schaeffler says 9M sales 8.4 billion EUR, up 4.2 percent * Schaeffler says 9M EBIT 1.14 billion EUR, down 15.2 percent