Schaeffler group ups 2014 sales forecast after strong Q1 EBIT
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 21, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Schaeffler group ups 2014 sales forecast after strong Q1 EBIT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 21 (Reuters) - Schaeffler Group IPO-SHF.F raised its sales guidance for the year thanks to strong growth at its automotive division, which also helped lift first-quarter earnings before interest and tax 17 percent to 414 million euros ($567 million).

The Herzogenaurach-based auto parts maker expects growth of more than 7 percent in 2014, up from a previous forecast of an increase of between 5 and 7 percent.

First quarter earnings were boosted by revenue growth of 26 percent in the Greater China region, the company said. ($1 = 0.7302 Euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

