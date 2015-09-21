FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schaeffler announces plans for IPO in Frankfurt
September 21, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Schaeffler announces plans for IPO in Frankfurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - German ball bearings and automotive parts maker Schaeffler AG said it plans to launch an initial public offering and apply for a listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange to raise funds to pay down debt.

The Herzogenaurach, Germany-based company said investors would be offered up to 166 million shares in Schaeffler, of which 100 million would be existing stock and 66 million from a capital increase.

About 25 percent of its stock would be freely traded following the flotation, it said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Anand Basu)

