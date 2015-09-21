Schaeffler IPO volume to be similar to that of Covestro -sources

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The stock market listing of bearings maker Schaeffler is likely to have a volume roughly similar to that of Covestro, three people familiar with the sources said on Monday.

Bayer’s plastics division Covestro said on Friday it aimed to raise about 2.5 billion euros ($2.82 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO), announcing what could become the largest stock market debut in Germany in almost 15 years.

Schaeffler announced on Monday that it planned to list on the stock exchange and that it would use proceeds of the floatation to pay down debt at both Schaeffler AG and Schaeffler Holding, without providing details on how much it aims to raise or when its listing would take place.

The price range of the Schaeffler IPO is expected to be set next Monday.

“Depending on the outcome of the bookbuilding, the Schaeffler IPO volume could be significantly more than 2.5 billion euros,” one of the sources said.