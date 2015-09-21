Schaeffler says market environment for IPO challenging -CEO

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The current market environment is challenging for companies vying to list on the stock exchange, but the timing for Schaeffler’s planned initial public offering is still right, Chief Executive Klaus Rosenfeld said.

Chinese market turmoil and the 20 percent plunge of Volkswagen’s shares on Monday, following an investigation into possible manipulation of emissions data, were not optimal for Schaeffler’s IPO, he said on a conference call on Monday.

However, it would be wrong to choose the timing of an IPO just based on short-term assessments of markets, he said.

“We see large interest from investors in the stock.”

Schaeffler said earlier on Monday that it is placing existing and new preferred shares worth 25 percent of the company’s capital with institutional investors in a private placement. It is, however, not launching a public offer.

“We chose this structure to allow for the greatest possible transaction security,” Rosenfeld said, adding that Schaeffler sees the share sale as a unique event and is not planning any add-on share placements. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)