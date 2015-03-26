FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schaeffler 2014 operating profit jumps by more than half
March 26, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Schaeffler 2014 operating profit jumps by more than half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - German engineering group Schaeffler said its operating profit jumped by more than half in 2014 thanks to robust demand for cars in China and the United States.

The group, the biggest shareholder in German auto parts and tyre maker Continental, said on Thursday its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 1.52 billion euros ($1.67 billion) from 1.01 billion a year earlier.

Revenues were up 8.2 percent at 12.12 billion euros, it said, and forecast sales would grow by a steady 5 to 7 percent this year. The family-owned group said it saw its operating margin coming to 12-13 percent, compared with 12.6 percent in 2014.

$1 = 0.9090 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

